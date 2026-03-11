Japan's wholesale inflation slows but weak yen lifts import costs

TOKYO, March 11 : Japan's annual wholesale prices rose 2.0 per cent in February, data showed on Wednesday, slowing for the third straight month in a sign of easing cost pressure for companies.

But the yen-based import price index rose 2.8 per cent in February from a year earlier, accelerating from a revised 0.7 per cent gain in January, suggesting the currency's weakness will keep import costs elevated.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compared with the median market forecast for a 2.1 per cent increase and followed a 2.3 per cent increase in January.