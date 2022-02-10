Japan's wholesale prices rise in Jan for 11th straight month on commodity spike

TOKYO : Japan's wholesale prices rose 8.6per cent in January from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, for an 11th straight month of gains, in a sign that rising fuel and commodity costs continue to pinch corporate margins.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a gain of 8.2per cent and followed an increase of 8.7per cent in December.

The index, at 109.5, was the highest since September 1985, Bank of Japan data showed.

A spike in costs of raw material, ranging from fuel to wood and steel, pushed up overall wholesale prices, underscoring the fallout from global commodity inflation on Japan's economy.

The index measuring the yen-based import prices spiked 37.5per cent in January from a year earlier, a sign the weak yen was inflating already high costs of raw material imports.

