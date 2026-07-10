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Japan's wholesale prices spike in July on higher energy costs, weak yen
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Business

Japan's wholesale prices spike in July on higher energy costs, weak yen

Japan's wholesale prices spike in July on higher energy costs, weak yen

FILE PHOTO: A passerby walks in front of a retail shop displaying a sale advertisement in Tokyo July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

10 Jul 2026 08:03AM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 08:08AM)
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TOKYO, July 10 : Japan's wholesale prices in June surged 7.1 per cent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month in a sign of mounting inflationary pressure from the energy shock caused by the Middle East conflict.

The rise in the producer price index was faster than the median market forecast for a 6.8 per cent increase and followed a revised 6.6 per cent increase in May.

The yen-based import price index in June rose 29.7 per cent from a year earlier, accelerating from a revised 26.1 per cent gain in May, data released by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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