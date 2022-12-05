Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet

Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who returned to Earth last month after a 12-day journey into space, attends a news conference after returning to Japan at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

05 Dec 2022 12:38PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his twitter on Monday he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space on Friday morning in Japan.

Maezawa, a founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, returned to Earth on Dec. 20, 2021 after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.

(This story has been corrected to fix the return date to Earth in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.