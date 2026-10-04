Jay Clayton to lead Trump's AI task force, deliver report in 120 days, WSJ reports

Oct 3 : The White House has created a task force to examine AI's risks and opportunities and recommend what role the federal government should play in overseeing the technology, with a report due within 120 days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the head of the task force, Jay Clayton.

Clayton, who heads the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said he would lead the group, known as the "Super Intelligence Force," effectively serving as US President Donald Trump's AI czar, the report said, citing a senior White House official.