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Jay Clayton to lead Trump's AI task force, deliver report in 120 days, WSJ reports
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Business

Jay Clayton to lead Trump's AI task force, deliver report in 120 days, WSJ reports

Jay Clayton to lead Trump's AI task force, deliver report in 120 days, WSJ reports

Jay Clayton, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

04 Oct 2026 06:45AM
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Oct 3 : The White House has created a task force to examine AI's risks and opportunities and recommend what role the federal government should play in overseeing the technology, with a report due within 120 days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the head of the task force, Jay Clayton.

Clayton, who heads the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said he would lead the group, known as the "Super Intelligence Force," effectively serving as US President Donald Trump's AI czar, the report said, citing a senior White House official.

Source: Reuters
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