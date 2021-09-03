Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

JD.com unit offers to buy big stake in China Logistics for US$513 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

JD.com unit offers to buy big stake in China Logistics for US$513 million

JD.com unit offers to buy big stake in China Logistics for US$513 million

FILE PHOTO: A sign of JD.com is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Picture taken July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

03 Sep 2021 05:19PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 05:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China Logistics Property Holdings said on Friday it got an offer from the unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc to buy a controlling stake in the storage facilities manager for about HKUS$3.99 billion (US$513.45 million).

JD Property Group Corp said in a release to the stock exchange that it offered to buy a 26.38per cent stake for HKUS$4.35 per share in China Logistics from its top shareholder, Yupei International Investment Management.

(US$1 = 7.7710 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us