JD.com unit offers to buy big stake in China Logistics for US$513 million

China Logistics Property Holdings said on Friday it got an offer from the unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc to buy a controlling stake in the storage facilities manager for about HKUS$3.99 billion (US$513.45 million).

JD Property Group Corp said in a release to the stock exchange that it offered to buy a 26.38per cent stake for HKUS$4.35 per share in China Logistics from its top shareholder, Yupei International Investment Management.

(US$1 = 7.7710 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)