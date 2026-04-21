Jeff Bezos' AI lab nears $38 billion valuation in funding deal, FT reports

April 20 : Jeff Bezos' artificial intelligence lab is close to raising $10 billion in a new funding round, valuing the new startup called Project Prometheus at $38 billion, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

The fundraising comes amid strong investor enthusiasm for AI companies as heavy technology spending reshapes businesses across sectors.

• JPMorgan and BlackRock are among the investors in the new round, the newspaper said, adding that the fundraising was expected to close soon but had not been finalized.

• The startup is focused on AI for engineering and manufacturing computers, automobiles and spacecraft, according to media reports.

• Amazon.com founder Bezos is among the initial investors in the venture and has been leading fundraising effort alongside co-chief executive Vikram Bajaj, the report said.

• BlackRock declined to comment. JPMorgan and the project's co-founders, Sherjil Ozair and William Guss, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Bezos could not be reached for comment.