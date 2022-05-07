Jefferies says CEO Handler's Instagram account hacked

Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc said on Friday the Instagram account of its Chief Executive Officer Rich Handler had been hacked.

"Any stories related to discounted sales of shares, crypto donations or donations to Ukraine ... that appear on that hacked Instagram account are categorically false," Jefferies said.

Jefferies said it was working with Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc to get back control of the social media account.

Handler is a prolific user of the social media platform, and has used his Instagram account to post updates on the bank's return to office policies in the past.