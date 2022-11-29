Logo
JERA president expects US Freeport LNG shipments fully back by March
JERA president expects US Freeport LNG shipments fully back by March

FILE PHOTO: A LNG tanker is seen at the Negishi LNG Terminal, which is jointly operated by Tokyo Gas and JERA, in Yokohama, Japan October 17, 2019.REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo

29 Nov 2022 01:39PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 01:39PM)
TOKYO : Japan's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), JERA, expects U.S. Freeport LNG production will resume in mid-December, with its shipments expected to be fully back by March, President Satoshi Onoda said on Tuesday.

U.S. LNG company Freeport LNG said earlier this month it was targeting a mid-December restart for its Texas export plant, which has been shut for six months after a fire, pending regulatory approval.

JERA said in October it plans to book a 110 billion yen ($794 million) loss related to the Freeport LNG fire, mostly due to higher costs as it needed to buy alternative fuel from the soaring spot market.

Source: Reuters

