Business

JERA, Woodside Energy agree on supply deal during winter months
A general view of Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Woodside Energy's headquarters in Perth, Australia, April 19, 2025. REUTERS/Christine Chen//File Photo
20 Jun 2025 07:22PM
TOKYO :Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, and Australia's Woodside Energy have signed a deal for Woodside to supply JERA with liquefied natural gas during the winter months, the companies said on Friday.

The Heads of Agreement was signed at the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference held in Tokyo.

Under the deal, Woodside will supply about 200,000 metric tons of LNG annually during the December to February period, starting in fiscal year 2027, according to a JERA spokesperson.

JERA, jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, is Japan's largest LNG buyer.

Source: Reuters
