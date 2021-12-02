Logo
Jewellery maker Pandora has no plans to join platforms like Amazon or Farfetch -CEO
Jewellery maker Pandora has no plans to join platforms like Amazon or Farfetch: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Jewels are seen in a Pandora jewellery shop in downtown Rome, Italy, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

02 Dec 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 01:56AM)
COPENHAGEN: Jewellery maker Pandora would prefer to invest in physical stores or its own online sales platform rather than join large e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon or Farfetch, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"If you're a small and unknown brand, marketplaces offer a great opportunity, because they provide you with an audience. I already have an audience," CEO Alexander Lacik said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, has found a niche between cheaper accessories sold by the likes of H&M and more expensive jewellery like that of Tiffany & Co.

"Eight out of ten women globally are aware of our brand, so I don't need to make you aware of me. What I need to do is to show you what I've got, and I can to this much better if I have a direct relationship with my customer," he said.

The US$12.3 billion company, headquartered in Copenhagen, has increased investment in e-commerce during the pandemic. It is present on China's T-mall platform but not on large global platforms like Amazon or Farfetch.

"Marketplaces always have to make a compromise for all the clients they are serving. I don't have to compromise," he said.

Pandora's more than 2,600 physical stores remain the core of its business and still account for 75 per cent of global sales.

"Nearly two-thirds of my customers are men buying jewellery for their girlfriends, wifes, grandmothers or children. And we know that men buying jewellery need help," he said.

Source: Reuters

