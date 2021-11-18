J&J sees potential for 14 new multibillion-dollar drugs by 2025

Johnson & Johnson expects to file for approval of 14 new drugs by 2025, and has projected average peak sales of US$4 billion a year for each, a top J&J scientist said ahead of a strategy review of the company's pharmaceuticals unit on Thursday (Nov 18).

Among the top pipeline assets, Mathai Mammen, global head of research for J&J's Janssen pharmaceutical division, pointed to a drug combination for non-small cell lung cancer, an anticoagulant it is developing with partner Bristol Myers Squibb and a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

J&J said last week that it plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Band-Aid bandages in order to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shakeup in the US company's 135-year history.

Mammen in an interview said he did not think the transaction would change much in terms of research and development spending.

"We're really happy and proud of the way R&D is functioning - the strategy we're using and the level of investments," he said.