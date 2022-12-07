How can employees and job seekers negotiate a pay rise?

This is because even without relevant industry experience, a person should still be able to identify soft skills such as stakeholder management or leadership capabilities that can help with salary negotiations.

With these transferable skills, job seekers should be able to negotiate for the higher end of an advertised range.

“So if the advertised rate is S$6,000 to S$10,000, instead of asking for S$6,000 to S$7,000, with the skills that you have to offer, you can ask for the higher range, maybe S$9,000,” said Ms Ng.

KNOW YOUR PLAYGROUND

For employees asking for a pay bump, Ms Ng encouraged them to first “know your playground”.

She advised employees to understand the structure of their organisation and how progression works in their firms, including success metrics and salary range.

Be strategic: Work smarter rather than harder towards the company’s and direct manager’s success metrics.

Similarly, job seekers should research a role and a company before that crucial first phone call with a human resource (HR) representative.

But more than doing homework, having a strategic conversation with the HR representative is of utmost importance, Ms Ng said.

“When the recruiter or HR calls you up and asks you what your expected salary is, this is the time whereby you will state a range,” she said.

“You must give them a range, don't give them a figure.”

“Once you give them a range that is within what you saw was advertised (or that you’ve researched), this is a good time for you to ask them, ‘What is the budget allocated for this particular role?’” she added.

Ms Ng said that job seekers often find themselves at the losing end when they fail to ask questions at every stage of the interview, including this stage where prospective employees can find out what a company’s budget for a role is.

“Always ask. The worst case scenario is they tell you, ‘I cannot tell you’,” she said.

“But the best case scenario is they will tell you, ’Yeah, your expectation is something that is within our budget and is open for negotiation’. And then you know that you're on the right track.”

KNOW THE RIGHT TIME

Sometimes, the “when” is as important as the “how”.

The performance review is usually a good time to negotiate for a pay rise, said Ms Ng, but she cautioned employees not to go into a meeting empty-handed.

Instead, arrive armed with facts, figures and statistics.