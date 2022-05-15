Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks at a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, Nov 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Yves Herman)
Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, US Jul 26, 2016. (File photo: REUTERS/James Glover II)
15 May 2022 09:26AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 11:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Saturday (May 14) in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement.

The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.

Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment, Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have said.

Tesla had no immediate comment.

Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX aerospace company.

Jokowi travelled from Washington, where he attended a meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to meet Musk at the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. He invited the billionaire to visit Indonesia in November.

Jokowi is to host a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Bali in November. "Hopefully in November," the Indonesian government quoted Musk as saying.

Musk said there could be room for "partnerships in many things, because Indonesia has a lot of potential", the statement said.

Indonesia has the world’s biggest nickel reserves, and Jokowi is keen to develop a nickel-based EV industry at home - from making nickel metal, to producing battery components and assembling electric vehicles. In the past, he has also urged Musk to consider a rocket launch site in Indonesia.

Two deals over the past month have given new momentum to Jokowi’s push to develop an EV-related industry at a time when global automakers have been scrambling to secure supplies of battery materials and reduce their reliance on China.

A consortium led by South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, the global No 2 maker of EV batteries, announced plans last month to invest US$9billion in Indonesia as part of a deal that would include everything from nickel refining to producing battery cells in Indonesia.

LG’s larger rival, China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, a Tesla supplier, announced a US$9billion Indonesia investment in April.

 

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

nickel Jokowi Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us