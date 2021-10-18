Logo
Jordan, Saudi investors launch Fly Aqaba
The new airline aims to bring tourists to southern Jordan including to the desert wilderness of Wadi Rum, pictured at sunset. (Photo: AFP/Thomas Coex)

18 Oct 2021 04:46AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 04:46AM)
AMMAN: Jordan announced on Sunday (Oct 17) the signing of an accord to launch an airline financed by investors in the kingdom and Saudi Arabia to serve the Red Sea resort area of Aqaba.

The new airline, Fly Aqaba, was set up with US$20 million in private sector investment, said Nayef Bakhit, president of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, quoted by Jordan's Petra news agency.

Bakhit said it would start operations with two aircraft to serve Aqaba, the ancient archaeological site of Petra and the protected desert wilderness Wadi Rum.

Flights will connect Aqaba to Amman as well as European and other Arab cities "at competitive prices", he said, without giving a date for Air Aqaba's maiden flight.

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly dented Jordan's tourism industry, which represented 14 per cent of its GDP.

Source: AFP/ec

