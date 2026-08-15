Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital discloses $215 million Amazon stake

Aug 14 : Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital held Amazon shares worth about $215 million as of the end of June, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, adding to the venture capital firm's list of tech and AI investments.

Known for its early investments in companies that have gone on to dominate their sectors, including OpenAI, SpaceX and Stripe, the venture capital firm has been looking for opportunities in large technology companies to expand its public-market holdings.

• Thrive held 904,038 Amazon shares valued at $215.5 million as of June 30, the filing showed.

• Amazon's market value topped $3 trillion for the first time earlier this month helped by a sharp rally after strong earnings and signs that its AI investments were driving fresh demand for its cloud-computing services.

• The filing showed Thrive has maintained its positions in Figma, Oscar Health and Shopify. Its SpaceX stake was valued at $3.23 billion as of June end.

• Earlier this year, Thrive raised more than $10 billion for its latest fund focused on early-stage and growth-stage tech investments.

• Kushner founded Thrive in 2009. His brother, Jared, is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

• Former Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger returned to Thrive Capital in an advisory role in April.