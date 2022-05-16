Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

J.P. Morgan upgrades Chinese internet stocks, expects uncertainties to abate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

J.P. Morgan upgrades Chinese internet stocks, expects uncertainties to abate

J.P. Morgan upgrades Chinese internet stocks, expects uncertainties to abate
People are seen at a booth of Alibaba Group at an exhibition during China Internet Conference, in Beijing, China, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
J.P. Morgan upgrades Chinese internet stocks, expects uncertainties to abate
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
16 May 2022 08:30PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 08:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

J.P. Morgan analysts upgraded the stocks of some Chinese internet companies on Monday and the brokerage expects "significant uncertainties" faced by the sector to abate.

China signaled an easing of its crackdown on the once-freewheeling tech sector last month as President Xi Jinping seeks to bolster the economy in the face of growth-sapping COVID-19 lockdowns.

The brokerage hiked the rating and price targets for stocks such as Alibaba Group, Baidu, Pinduoduo Inc and Bilibili.

"We expect early-cycle sectors such as digital entertainment, local service, and e-commerce to be the first batch of outperformers," Alex Yao, analyst at J.P. Morgan, said.

Earlier in March, the brokerage downgraded 28 Chinese internet stocks to "neutral" or "underweight", citing rising uncertainty from a regulatory crackdown and de-listing risks.

Chinese companies have also faced the brunt of supply chain bottlenecks due to the pandemic and strict lockdowns in some cities as the world's second-largest economy pursues a "zero-COVID" policy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us