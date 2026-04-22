JP Morgan upgrades Nikkei year-end target to 70,000 on AI boom, weak yen

TOKYO, April 22 : J.P. Morgan on Wednesday raised its year-end target for Japan's Nikkei share average index to 70,000 from a previous target of 61,000, citing a boom in artificial intelligence and a weaker yen.

J.P. Morgan also hiked its year-end target for the broader Topix index to 4,300 from 4,100.

"Although some think the Nikkei 225 is overheated, rising to record highs while crude oil prices remain elevated, we think the Japanese equity market's longer-term growth potential has increased further," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

The benchmark Nikkei gauge rose to a record on Wednesday, just below the key psychological mark of 60,000 and recovering from a deep swoon felt by global shares in the wake of the Middle East conflict.