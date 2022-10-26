Logo
JPMorgan Chase merchants can now receive payments through Meta Pay
JPMorgan Chase merchants can now receive payments through Meta Pay

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

26 Oct 2022 12:52AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 01:57AM)
JPMorgan Chase & Co's network of merchants will now be able to offer customers an option to make payments through Meta Pay, a top company executive at Meta Platforms said on Tuesday (Oct 25).

"Now people will be able to use Meta Pay as an easy, secure way to pay in even more places while shopping online," Stephane Kasriel, who leads commerce, fintech and Web3 at Meta Platforms said in a tweet.

In 2019, Facebook Pay, renamed as Meta Pay in June, was launched as a unified payments service through which users across Meta's platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram can make payments without exiting the app.

Source: Reuters

