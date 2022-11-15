Logo
Business

JPMorgan cuts China quarterly and full-year growth forecasts
Business

FILE PHOTO: People cross a street during morning rush hour in front of the skyline of the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

15 Nov 2022 04:30PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 04:30PM)
LONDON : Investment bank JPMorgan cut its forecasts for economic growth in China on Tuesday due to the country's ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

JPMorgan has lowered its projections a number of times already this year and the latest move cut its fourth quarter forecasts to 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter from 5.2 per cent previously and dropped the full-year forecast to 2.9 per cent from 3.1 per cent previously.

The bank also cut its 2023 full-year growth forecast to 4 per cent year-on-year from 4.5 per cent previously.

"Our baseline scenario assumes a gradually phased-in reopening to start next spring," JPMorgan's analysts said, referring to COVID lockdown restrictions.

Source: Reuters

