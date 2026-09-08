JPMorgan names APAC, EMEA tech investment banking chiefs as international co-heads

Sept 8 : JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed its Asia Pacific and EMEA technology investment banking chiefs as co-heads of international technology investment banking, according to a memo issued by the company and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

• Mark Fiteny, head of Asia-Pacific Technology, Media, and Telecom (APAC TMT) and New Economy Investment Banking, and Matt Gehl, head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking, were named co-heads of International Technology Investment Banking, the memo showed.

• The appointments were confirmed by a company spokesperson.

• Fiteny and Gehl each bring more than two decades of experience and will support the bank's technology clients globally in their new roles.

• The bank also named Pieter Himpe, currently head of EMEA Internet and Tech Services within its technology investment banking division, as co-head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking alongside veteran banker Bill Hutchings.

• Gehl will remain based in London and Fiteny in Hong Kong.