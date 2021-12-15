Logo
JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast
FILE PHOTO: An electronic display showing the China GDP indexes is seen on a street in Shanghai, China October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 Dec 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 04:16PM)
LONDON : JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October.

The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9per cent quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast of 4.0per cent though kept its full year 2021 prediction unchanged at 7.8per cent year-on-year. However, it raised its full year forecast for next year, expecting now 4.9per cent year-on-year expansion compared to previously 4.7per cent.

"Economic activity data in November was overall mixed: with a positive surprise on the trade front, disappointment in retail sales, while IP and fixed investment were roughly tracking our forecasts," Haibin Zhu at JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

"Combining the November activity data with the solid October figures, we have revised up our 4Q GDP growth forecast moderately."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Source: Reuters

