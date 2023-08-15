Logo
Business

JPMorgan ramps up EM default rate forecast amid China property woes
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen outside the JPMorgan bank offices in Paris, France, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

15 Aug 2023 04:52PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 07:36PM)
LONDON :JPMorgan ramped up its 2023 global emerging market corporate high yield (HY) default rate forecast to 9.7 per cent from 6 per cent on Tuesday following the latest wave of problems in China's property sector.

The U.S. investment bank said Chinese property firms were expected to account for nearly 40 per cent of 2023’s corporate default volumes, followed by 35 per cent from Russia and 12 per cent from Brazil.

"Specifically, we raise Asia HY default rate forecast to 10.0 per cent from 4.1 per cent on the back of Country Garden and ripple effects to other parts of the sector," the bank's analysts said in a report, referring to China's largest private developer which is now struggling to make its debt payments.

If Country Garden suffers a full-scale default, it would add $9.9 billion to the year-to-date emerging market (EM) HY corporate default tally, JPMorgan estimates.

It would also take the China property default tally to $17 billion and add to the $100 billion of defaults already seen as the sector has buckled over the past two and a half years.

Latin America's default rate forecast was also increased to 7.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent on signs that Brazil's Odebrecht Engenharia e Construcao (OEC) appeared to be starting another restructuring round that could impact up to $1.9 billion of its bonds.

EM Europe's forecast was raised to 23.4 per cent from 15.7 per cent. JPMorgan's analysts said that reflected the inclusion of Russian corporate bond defaults, most of which have been "technical" in nature as sanctions have prevented firms getting bond payments to international investors.

Source: Reuters

