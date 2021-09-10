Logo
JPMorgan slashes price target for troubled China property giant Evergrande
JPMorgan slashes price target for troubled China property giant Evergrande

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

10 Sep 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 03:16PM)
LONDON : Investment bank JPMorgan slashed its price target for China's debt-hobbled property giant Evergrande Group to HKUS$2.80 from HKUS$7.20 on Friday, saying there was likely to be more negative news about its finances.

The bank also cut its recommendation to underweight from overweight.

"We believe the company will continue to see negative news flows on its liquidity risk (refinancing / lawsuits from suppliers / potential bond defaults)," JPMorgan said.

"While we think Evergrande will likely see a soft landing scenario, we think rerating will be unlikely in near future, until we have better clarity of an actual resolution."

Evergrande, which has around US$20 billion worth of international bonds, has seen its share price slump 85per cent over the last year and rating agencies have issued a flurry of warnings over the last couple of weeks that it could default.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Huw Jones)

Source: Reuters

