JPMorgan's Holsheimer to leave Hong Kong: Memo

SYDNEY: One of JPMorgan's most senior Asia Pacific equities bankers, Ryan Holsheimer, is leaving the bank and Hong Kong to return to Australia, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Holsheimer had been with the bank for almost seven years and most recently was head of Cash Equities and Equity distribution, Asia Pacific, the memo said.

Sara Perring will move from Tokyo to Hong Kong to take over the APAC cash distribution business for JPMorgan.

Holsheimer will return to "spend more time with his family in Australia and pursue other interests", according to the memo.

He has been based in Hong Kong since 2008 and previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, his LinkedIn profile shows.

A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Most banks in Hong Kong are grappling to retain staff as the city endures its third year of the coronavirus pandemic and implements strict quarantine rules.

The city on Monday (Feb 21) reported a fresh record daily high of 7,533 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, including that of an 11-month-old, as it battled to curb a fifth wave of infections.

Holsheimer's departure was first reported on Monday by Bloomberg News.