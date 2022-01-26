Hyundai, JTC to partner on developing mobility options for business parks

SINGAPORE: "Smart mobility options" such as electric and autonomous vehicles may be deployed in Singapore’s next-generation industrial and business parks, as part of a new partnership between government agency JTC and South Korean automaker Hyundai.

JTC announced on Wednesday (Jan 26) that it had signed an agreement with Hyundai to develop "optimised mobility options" for new industrial and business parks such as the Jurong Innovation District.

Under the partnership, Hyundai will utilise its mobility expertise and develop transport models based on its analysis of Jurong Innovation District’s demands, with JTC providing the necessary data to support the study.

The automaker hopes to use the results of the study to develop smart mobility options which may be deployed in such estates.

"The results of the study are expected to help optimise transport flows for people and goods in Jurong Innovation District. It will also potentially help to establish urban planning guidelines that can support smart mobility options in JTC’s next generation estates," said JTC and Hyundai in a joint press release.

They noted this could allow for spaces typically set aside for conventional roads to be repurposed for individuals, businesses, or greenery.