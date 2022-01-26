Hyundai, JTC to partner on developing mobility options for business parks

SINGAPORE: "Smart mobility options" such as electric and autonomous vehicles may be deployed in Singapore’s next-generation industrial and business parks, as part of a new partnership between government agency JTC and South Korean automaker Hyundai.
JTC announced on Wednesday (Jan 26) that it had signed an agreement with Hyundai to develop "optimised mobility options" for new industrial and business parks such as the Jurong Innovation District.
Under the partnership, Hyundai will utilise its mobility expertise and develop transport models based on its analysis of Jurong Innovation District’s demands, with JTC providing the necessary data to support the study.
The automaker hopes to use the results of the study to develop smart mobility options which may be deployed in such estates.
"The results of the study are expected to help optimise transport flows for people and goods in Jurong Innovation District. It will also potentially help to establish urban planning guidelines that can support smart mobility options in JTC’s next generation estates," said JTC and Hyundai in a joint press release.
They noted this could allow for spaces typically set aside for conventional roads to be repurposed for individuals, businesses, or greenery.
The partnership will take place within the Jurong Innovation District. The first phase of the 600ha advanced manufacturing hub is expected to be completed this year.
"Through such testbeds working with partners here, we hope to develop smart mobility models and guidelines that can ultimately benefit JTC’s future smart estates," said JTC chief executive officer Tan Boon Khai.
Hyundai president and chief innovation officer Youngcho Chi said the company expects this project to serve as a "stepping stone for future smart city projects in Singapore".
The project is part of Hyundai's efforts to closely work with local agencies, with the aim of using Singapore as a testbed for advanced technology in the fields of mobility, smart city solutions, and smart manufacturing.
Hyundai's S$400 million innovation centre, to be located within the Jurong Innovation District, is set to be completed by the end of this year.
The 28,000 sq m facility will house an electric vehicle factory - expected to produce 30,000 vehicles every year by 2025 - as well as facilities for the research and development of automotive technologies.