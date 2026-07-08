Judge approves $46.75 million payout for 23andMe data breach victims

July 7 : A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a $46.75 million settlement for victims of a 2023 data breach at the genetic testing company 23andMe, which exposed genetic and other personal information of an estimated 6.9 million customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brian Walsh in St. Louis said the settlement was fair and equitable, and in the best interest of a trust overseen by the company's bankruptcy administrator.

The settlement will be reduced by $14.29 million previously disbursed in connection with the breach, making the total additional payout $32.46 million.

• Based in Palo Alto, California, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in March 2025. It cited the data breach, related litigation, and both increased competition and falling demand for genetic testing products.

• Last July, TTAM Research Institute, a nonprofit controlled by 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, bought 23andMe's assets for $305 million.