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Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures
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Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures

Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk walks to attend the trial in his lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

09 Jul 2026 04:08AM
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July 8 : A federal judge on Wednesday approved the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement with Elon Musk over his purchase of Twitter shares, despite having what she called "significant misgivings" about the accord.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan in Washington, D.C. said she had a limited role in assessing whether the settlement met minimum standards of fairness and reasonableness, and it was up to the public to decide at the ballot box if the SEC did enough to hold Musk accountable.

Source: Reuters
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