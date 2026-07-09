Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures

July 8 : A federal judge on Wednesday approved the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement with Elon Musk over his purchase of Twitter shares, despite having what she called "significant misgivings" about the accord.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan in Washington, D.C. said she had a limited role in assessing whether the settlement met minimum standards of fairness and reasonableness, and it was up to the public to decide at the ballot box if the SEC did enough to hold Musk accountable.