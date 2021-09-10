Judge in 'Fortnite' case strikes down some of Apple's in-app payments rules

:A U.S. judge on Friday issued a ruling in "Fortnite" creator Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc's App Store, striking down some of Apple's restrictions on how developers can collect payments in apps.

The ruling says that Apple cannot bar developers from providing buttons or links in their apps that direct customers to other ways to pay outside of Apple's own in-app purchase system, which charges developers commissions of up to 30per cent. The ruling also said that Apple cannot ban developers from communicating with customers via contact information that the developers obtained when customers signed up within the app.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham)