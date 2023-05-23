Judge throws out shareholder lawsuit against Elon Musk over Twitter buyout

A judge dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk that claimed he cheated Twitter shareholders several times last year in the course of buying the social media company for US$44 billion.

In a decision on Monday (May 22), US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said plaintiff William Heresniak lacked standing to sue because he challenged "wrongs associated with" Musk's buyout, not the fairness of the buyout itself.

Breyer said Heresniak did not show harm from Musk's belated disclosure of a 9.2 per cent Twitter stake, which the suit said let him buy more shares at lower prices before the buyout was announced, or from the closing's taking place one and a half months later than planned.

The judge also found no proof that Musk helped two friends then on Twitter's board, co-founder Jack Dorsey and Silver Lake private equity firm managing partner Egon Durban, breach their fiduciary duties by favouring their own and Musk's interests.

Breyer said letting Dorsey roll over his approximately US$1 billion of Twitter shares into an equity stake in the new company merely reduced how much Musk had to pay at closing, and did not "improperly divert" money from other shareholders.