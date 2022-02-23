Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Jumia Technologies eyes free shipping, logistics service to boost income
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Jumia Technologies eyes free shipping, logistics service to boost income

Jumia Technologies eyes free shipping, logistics service to boost income

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen inside an Africa-focused tech startup Jumia Technologies, pickup station in downtown central business district in Nairobi, Kenya November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

23 Feb 2022 11:46PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 11:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NAIROBI : African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies will offer more free shipping of goods to its customers in selected locations to boost usage this year, it said on Wednesday.

Jumia, which became the first Africa-focused tech startup on the New York Stock Exchange when it listed there in 2019, offers an online market place for vendors and food sellers, as well as associated services.

Its adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) widened to $196.7 million last year from $136.3 million in the prior year.

That could widen further to $200-220 million this year, the company said in its earnings report, as it focuses on ramping up growth. It has not said when it expects to make a profit.

Annual active consumers increased to 8.0 million last year, a near 17per cent jump from the previous period, the company said, while total orders increased by just over a fifth.

Consumers were ordering more everyday products from the platform, Jumia said, helping it to make progress in its aim of increasing consumer orders of household products like soft drinks and soap, from a previous focus on electronics.

The share of fast-moving consumer goods in total merchandise sales during the period rose to 14per cent from 9per cent in the previous period, Jeremy Hodara, a co-founder and chief executive of Jumia, told an investor briefing.

"We are handling more consumers than ever before," he said.

The firm will increase free shipping of goods to consumers by stocking more merchant products in its warehouses so they are readily available, he said.

It will also seek new clients for its logistics business, which already serves firms like Nigerian Bottling Co, Jumia's management said.

Investments into its logistics service will rise to $15-25 million this year, up from $7 million capital expenditure last year, the management said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us