Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Juniper Networks sees weak third-quarter revenue on lower cloud spending
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Juniper Networks sees weak third-quarter revenue on lower cloud spending

28 Jul 2023 05:16AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 05:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juniper Networks forecast third-quarter revenue below market estimates on Thursday on lower spending by cloud computing clients in a turbulent economy, sending the shares of the networking equipment maker down 6 per cent after the bell.

Cloud service providers have been cutting back on orders for infrastructure equipment such as routers and switches in a blow for companies like Juniper Networks due to an overall drop in tech spending.

"We are currently facing some near-term order weakness from our cloud and to a lesser degree our service provider customers," CEO Rami Rahim said.

Juniper, which also provides network management software for companies like AT&T, Seagate and BlackBerry, said it expects revenue of about US$1.38 billion, plus or minus US$50 million, in the third quarter.

Analysts on average expected revenue of US$1.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

It forecast adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, plus or minus 5 cents, which was below expectations of 62 cents.

In the second quarter, the company's net revenue rose to US$1.43 billion, beating expectations of US$1.42 billion, thanks to higher demand and increased product backlog.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 58 cents per share, compared with estimates of 55 cents.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.