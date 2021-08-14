Logo
Jury awards Optis US$300 million in second patent trial against Apple
An Apple logo is seen at an Apple store as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

14 Aug 2021 06:29AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 07:00AM)
A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies US$300 million in damages after a second patent trial against iPhone maker Apple Inc.

A jury had previously found that Apple had infringed five Optis wireless standard essential patents and awarded US$506 million in damages, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, vacated that award in April and ordered a new trial to determine the amount of damages.

In a statement, Apple said: "Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate. We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

Source: Reuters

