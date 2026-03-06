Justin Sun settles SEC fraud case for $10 million

NEW YORK, March 5 : The Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil fraud case over his trading activity.

Thursday's settlement requires court approval, with the payment made by one of Sun's companies.

It came as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes to make the United States a global hub for the cryptocurrency industry.

Sun and his companies did not admit or deny wrongdoing, the SEC said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan.

Neither Sun's lawyers nor the SEC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The SEC sued Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry in March 2023, claiming they schemed to illegally distribute the crypto assets tronix and bittorrent, artificially inflate trading volume, and conceal payments to celebrity endorsers.

Sun, 35, was accused of illegally generating $31 million of proceeds by ordering employees to conduct hundreds of thousands of tronix trades between two accounts he controlled, creating a false and misleading sense of legitimate trading.

He was also accused of retaining celebrities like actress Lindsay Lohan, singers Akon and Ne-Yo, and social media personality Jake Paul to promote tronix and bittorrent on social media, while concealing they were paid for their efforts.

The case was brought during the tenure of Gary Gensler, who chaired the SEC under former Democratic President Joe Biden and drew much industry opposition for favoring greater cryptocurrency regulation.

In February 2025, following Trump's return to the White House, the SEC put the case on hold to explore a possible resolution.

Sun has become perhaps the most prominent buyer of the World Liberty Financial crypto token, which Trump partially owns.

Neither World Liberty Financial nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.