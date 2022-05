TOKYO : JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp, a unit of Japan's oil and metals giant Eneos Holdings Inc, said on Thursday it will sell its entire stake in South Korea's copper smelter LS-Nikko Copper to its partner LS Corp for 930 billion won ($727 million).

JX Nippon Mining has decided to sell its 49.9 per cent stake to LS Corp, which holds the remaining stake in the smelter, to concentrate management resources on more important areas, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1,278.6700 won)