Business

Kadokawa shares set to tank after Sony talks end in raised stake, not acquisition
FILE PHOTO: The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

20 Dec 2024 09:16AM
TOKYO : Shares of Japan's Kadokawa were set to fall by their daily limit on Friday after the media powerhouse behind the "Elden Ring" game announced a capital tie-up with Sony instead of a widely anticipated acquisition.

The two companies said on Thursday that Sony would invest about 50 billion yen ($317 million) in Kadokawa, which will issue new shares to the technology giant to make it the top shareholder with a stake of about 10 per cent.

Early on Friday in Tokyo, Kadokawa's shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders at the day's limit low of 3,689 yen. The stock had surged about 45 per cent since reports emerged of the acquisition talks a month ago. "There had been expectations of a premium through a tender offer bid (by Sony), but those expectations receded," said Hideki Yasuda, senior analyst at Toyo Securities.

Shares of Sony rose more than 2 per cent, with traders saying the limited capital tie-up with Kadokawa would leave room to allocate funds to other projects. The benchmark Nikkei average was roughly flat.

($1 = 157.7100 yen)

Source: Reuters

