Kahoot shares rise 28% as General Atlantic buys Softbank's stake

OSLO :Softbank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 15 per cent stake in Norwegian e-learning group Kahoot to U.S. private equity group General Atlantic FT BV.

Kahoot's share price surged 28 per cent in early trade.

General Atlantic in a separate statement confirmed the deal to buy 73.5 million Kahoot shares, but did not disclose the transaction price.

Kahoot's share price had fallen by 63 per cent year-to-date before Friday's announcement, closing at 17.17 Norwegian crowns on Thursday and valuing Softbank's 15 per cent stake at 1.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($122.28 million).

The transaction will be completed in two tranches, with the first 9 per cent being sold on or about Sept. 26 and the remaining 6.02 per cent in the fourth quarter, "once applicable regulatory approval has been obtained by the purchaser", Softbank said.

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to General Atlantic.

($1 = 10.2227 Norwegian crowns)