China's Kaisa offers bondholders exchange offer on existing bonds
China's Kaisa offers bondholders exchange offer on existing bonds

A picture shows the Kaisa Plaza of Kaisa Group Holdings on a hazy day in Beijing, China, Nov 5, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

25 Nov 2021 08:34AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:15AM)
Chinese developer Kaisa Group said on Thursday (Nov 25) it is offering bondholders an option to exchange their existing bonds with new bonds having an extended maturity, in an attempt to improve its financial stability and continue to stay afloat.

The embattled property developer is offering exchange for at least US$380 million, or 95 per cent of the outstanding principal of existing notes listed on the Singapore Exchange, it said in a statement.

"If the exchange offer and consent solicitation are not successfully consummated, we may not be able to repay the existing notes upon maturity on Dec 7, and we may consider alternative debt restructuring exercise," Kaisa said.

Kaisa has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group, and has not paid coupons totalling over US$59 million due on Nov 11 and 12, with 30-day grace periods for both.

Chinese developers are facing an unprecedented liquidity squeeze due to regulatory curbs on borrowings, causing a string of offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in some developers' shares and bonds in recent months.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

China China economy bonds

