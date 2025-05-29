Logo
Kaiser Permanente says it is facing intermittent network disruptions
FILE PHOTO: The maternity ward is show at the newly constructed Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center hospital in San Diego, California , U.S., April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo

29 May 2025 07:04AM
Healthcare conglomerate Kaiser Permanente said on Wednesday it is facing intermittent network disruptions affecting several of its systems, including electronic health records and patient services.

The outage has impacted online features such as e-visits, billing, messaging and access to medical records, the company said, adding that some pharmacy, lab, radiology and call center operations are also experiencing delays.

"Our technical teams are engaged and working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Kaiser Permanente said.

The company said it has backup systems and procedures in place to support continuous patient care and secure access to medical records.

Source: Reuters
