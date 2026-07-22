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Kalshi debuts US midterms hub for election forecasts and polling data
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Kalshi debuts US midterms hub for election forecasts and polling data

Kalshi debuts US midterms hub for election forecasts and polling data

FILE PHOTO: Kalshi logo appears in this illustration created on April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Jul 2026 05:11PM
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July 22 : Prediction market operator Kalshi said it had launched a new hub for tracking the U.S. midterm elections, offering users real-time election forecasts alongside polling, fundraising and historical election data.

The New York-based company said the hub will provide a market-based view of election races using prices from prediction markets, where traders buy and sell contracts tied to political outcomes.

Here are some details:

• Kalshi said its prices reflect the views of traders willing to risk money on an outcome rather than voters' stated preferences.

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• Hub is intended to serve as a one-stop resource for voters, journalists, campaigns, policymakers and researchers seeking election forecasts.

• The launch comes as prediction markets have grown rapidly since the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

• Prediction markets provide a real-time view of traders' expectations, though critics say prices could be influenced by speculative trading and potential insider information.

• The hub includes live prediction markets for Senate, House and Governor races, polling averages from VoteHub, Federal Election Commission fundraising data, historical election results and campaign news and analysis.

• The company is marking the launch with an event in Washington, D.C., featuring political strategists and a live demonstration of the platform.

Source: Reuters
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