Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Kape Technologies buys ExpressVPN for US$ 936 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Kape Technologies buys ExpressVPN for US$ 936 million

13 Sep 2021 11:50PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : British-Israeli digital security software provider Kape Technologies PLC said on Monday it was buying virtual private network (VPN) firm ExpressVPN for US$936 million in a deal aimed at creating what it called a "premium consumer privacy and security player."

Kape said the acquisition expands its customer base to more than 6 million from nearly 3 million and would create a tier one digital privacy and security firm best positioned to capitalise on the expected market growth.

ExpressVPN, it said, has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1per cent over the past four years amid strong demand for consumer-friendly data privacy and security products.

Consumers have increasingly turned to VPNs such as ExpressVPN to obscure their identities on the internet.

"Controlling one's digital presence is at the forefront of every tech consumer’s mind now, and Kape is more committed than ever to innovating and delivering the tools internet users need to protect their data and rights," said Ido Erlichman, chief executive of Kape Technologies.

Dan Pomerantz, co-founder of ExpressVPN, said the firm will have more capital and resources to "accelerate our product development, deliver even more innovation to our users, and protect them from a wider range of threats."

Kape said ExpressVPN will continue to operate day-to-day as an independent service.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us