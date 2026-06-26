Kawasaki Heavy to form technical tie-up with Airbus for defense drones, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, June 26 : Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries will form a technical tie-up with Airbus Defence and Space for defence drones, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The deal marks the first time a Japanese heavy industry firm has partnered with a foreign major on defense drones, the paper said.

Kawasaki is expected to provide anti-submarine warfare systems for the Eurodrone project, with plans to jointly propose the product to Japan's defense ministry, the Nikkei said.

Eurodrone is a four-nation development programme of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.