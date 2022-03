NUR-SULTAN : Kazakhstan's flagship carrier, Air Astana, has suspended all flights to Russia and over Russian territory because such flights can no longer be insured, the company said on Friday.

Air Astana, in which Britain's BAE Systems owns a 49per cent stake, said it was working with the government of Kazakhstan, Russia's neighbour and close ally, on resolving the issue.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)