ALMATY : Kazakhstan's growing imports and external volatility will continue to put pressure on the local tenge currency's exchange rate, central bank governor Yerbolat Dosayev said on Wednesday.

The tenge has performed especially poorly against the Russian rouble over the last few months, which Dosayev said was due to large volume of imports from Russia.

