ALMATY : The persistence of inflation in Kazakhstan means that further monetary tightening is required, central bank governor Galymzhan Pirmatov told a government meeting on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of a scheduled policy rate review.

Kazakhstan's annual inflation surged to a 14-year high of 17.7 per cent in September against the background of growing government spending, supply chain disruptions and the depreciation of the local tenge currency against the Russian rouble.