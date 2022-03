Kazakhstan's central bank said on Monday it sold foreign currency worth $421.9 million from its own reserves on the domestic market last week, as well as $240.2 million from the rainy-day National Fund.

The local tenge has come under pressure since Russia, Kazakhstan's neighbour and major trade partner, invaded Ukraine on Feb.24.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill)