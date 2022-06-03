Logo
Kazakh central bank likely to hold policy rate at 14%- Reuters poll
03 Jun 2022 07:02PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 07:02PM)
ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank looks likely to keep its benchmark interest rate at 14 per cent on Monday amid heightened inflationary risks, according to analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Five of the nine analysts polled by Reuters this week said they saw the rate remaining unchanged, with two forecasting an increase to 14.5 per cent-17.0 per cent and two expecting a cut to 11 per cent-13 per cent.

At its previous policy meeting in February, the bank raised the rate by 50 basis points and said it saw room for further tightening.

Annual inflation in the oil-exporting Central Asian nation rose to 14 per cent in May from 13.2 per cent a month earlier, although its tenge currency strengthened significantly against the dollar.

The Russian rouble also strengthened against the dollar. Russia is Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner.

Aibek Burabayev, deputy director of financial markets at ICBC Almaty, said that if the central bank was to stick to its policy of keeping the rate 300 basis points above inflation, it would increase it to 17 per cent.

Eurasian Development Bank analyst Yevgeny Vinokurov, however, said the rate was likely to remain unchanged despite growing economic activity and government spending.

"The tenge's strengthening could ease inflation risks somewhat," he said.

Source: Reuters

