ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank said on Friday the local tenge would not "linearly follow" the diving Russian rouble, even though Russia is the Central Asian nation's biggest trade partner.

The bank also said it sold $510 million worth of U.S. dollars from the National Fund last month to finance transfer to the state budget, while state companies sold $190.7 million.

