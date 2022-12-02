Logo
Business

Kazakh central bank seen hiking key rate again as inflation hits new record: Reuters Poll
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies above the logo of National Bank of Kazakhstan at the bank's headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

02 Dec 2022 06:10PM
ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank appears likely to continue hiking its benchmark interest rate on Dec. 5 after inflation hit its highest level since the 1990s in November, according to analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Five of eight analysts polled this week said they saw the rate rising by 50 to 100 basis points, with three forecasting no change from the current 16.0 per cent.

Annual inflation in the oil-exporting central Asian nation rose to 19.6 per cent in November from 18.8 per cent in October.

The bank already hiked the rate by 150 basis points on Oct. 26 and signalled at the time further tightening was possible.

"...Inflationary expectations in Kazakhstan are on a sustained upwards trend," said Yevgeny Vinokurov, an analyst at the Eurasian Development Bank.

"In these conditions we think it is possible that the National Bank will raise the base rate by 50 bp to 16.5 per cent at the December meeting."

Source: Reuters

